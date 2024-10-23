From the cell to social media: Louis Liebenberg’s video message after arrest

The diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg on Wednesday morning created a video from the police office in Bronkhorstspruit.

Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Dezzy, on their wedding day in 2022. Picture: Facebook/Louis Liebenberg

The diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg on Wednesday morning created a video from the police office in Bronkhorstspruit. Louis and his wife, Dezzi, are currently being detained here.

The video was shared on his closed social media groups.

“Good morning. I’m doing well after I’ve been arrested. I can see Dezzie and I can wave to her. I pray that she will be granted bail soon,” Louis said in the video.

According to Louis, he has said many times that should he be arrested, he will remain in jail until the dust settles and he can bring a proper bail application to court.

Louis then referred to himself in the third person saying, “Louis has always been honest and straightforward about what’s happening. Apparently, several people have been arrested”.

He named Nicky (van Heerden), his personal assistant, and Walter (Niedinger), his former lawyer, but then said they would testify against him. It has not been officially confirmed who the other six people are who were arrested in connection with the case.

“But that’s okay. I know who I am and what I’m trying to do. This is the most important thing at this stage. ‘Voorwaarts, mars’ (marching forward).”

Louis and Dezzi were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club. The charges against them include fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

Louis’ company Tariomix, better known by its trading name as Forever Diamonds and Gold, through which he bought and sold diamonds, was liquidated on 11 April this year. The company was used to collect billions of rands from investors.

Diamond investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019, Hawks Spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear in Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 24 October.

NOW READ: R4 billion diamond scam: Louis Liebenberg and his wife arrested