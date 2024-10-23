R4 billion diamond scam: Louis Liebenberg and his wife arrested

Louis and Dezzi Liebenberg were arrested while dining at an Italian restaurant at the Benoni Country Club .

The controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Dezzi, were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club.

Louis’ online publication, Die Waarheid Media, announced the news on their website.

“Louis and Dezzi Liebenberg have just been arrested by Colonel Danie Bruwer and around 15 heavily weaponed men from the Hawks at Tonino, an Italian restaurant at the Benoni Country Club where they had dinner,” a statement on the website read.

“Both Liebenbergs were handcuffed and taken away in different vehicles. The police wouldn’t say where they are being taken, but Louis’ legal representatives have been notified of the arrests. The Liebenbergs are expected to appear in a magistrate’s court tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Louis Liebenberg claims there’s no evidence to support bankruptcy and Ponzi scheme claims

‘Several arrests to follow’

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis also confirmed on Tuesday that Louis and Dezzi have been arrested. He thanked whistle-blowers, the public, the media, his own investigative team and singled out Bruwer and his team for his “brilliant” work.

“We still request the public to come forward with any information regarding Louis. We’ve already discovered three more bank accounts. We have a ‘s***load’ of people working together on this case.”

According to Bolhuis, this is the first of many arrests. “Several institutions are involved, including the South African Revenue Service (Sars). Members of the South African Police Service (Saps), the Hawks, other specialist services and many more institutions are going after them.”

ALSO READ: Louis Liebenberg – Zuma’s diamond moneyman on why he’s behind Msholozi till the end

Eight people arrested by Wednesday morning

By Wednesday morning, eight people who are alleged to have been involved in Louis’ diamond investment scam, were arrested.

“The operation, which resumed last night, rounded up suspects in Gauteng and North West. The suspects include a couple wherein the husband is alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam along with his wife.”

Diamond investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.

More arrests are imminent, and the suspects are expected to appear in Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 24 October. The charges include fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

NOW READ: Controversial diamond boss Louis Liebenberg stands as MP ‘for the people’