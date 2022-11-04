New hijacking trend of faking an accident targeting female drivers

Citizen Reporter

Soshanguve police have sounded the alarm on yet another hijacking trend, in which criminals fake an accident at intersections and traffic lights.

Police spokesperson Constable Nhlanhla Zondi told Pretoria Rekord the trend tended to “target female drivers”.

Anyone a victim

The trend has proved particularly successful during rainy weather, with people walking past the fake accident scene being robbed.

Possessions are also reportedly being stolen out of motor vehicles.

He warned motorists not to stop or try to assist people involved in accidents.

Zondi shared some safety tips with residents and motorists to avoid becoming a victim.

Keep your doors, windows and gates locked to deny easy access to criminals.

Business establishments should improve their security by installing cameras and using private security companies where possible.

Do not stop when you suspect any foul play. Rather drive to the nearest police station.

When going to malls, ensure that belongings are kept out of sight to prevent theft out of motor vehicles.

More trends

Last month, a disturbing new crime trend emerged where unsuspecting victims were being targeted at fast food drive-thrus.

This according to Fidelity ADT spokesperson Charnel Hattingh, who told Pretoria Rekord the new modus operandi had been reported to them.

Hattingh said hijackers sandwich their target when they are already in the drive-thru queue, after which armed suspects from the vehicle in front of you get out “and attempt to hijack your vehicle”.

“The vehicle behind you blocks in your car when you try to reverse,” she explained.

This time of year traditionally sees an increase in opportunistic crime, with unemployment, growing inequality exacerbating an already desperate situation.

