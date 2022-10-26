Hatfield crime: Rape buttons in ladies' toilets among solutions to curb scourge

Citizen Reporter

Local business owners, the University of Pretoria (UP) and police have ramped up security efforts in the Lynnwood Road “strip” in Hatfield as crime continues to escalate.

Measures include bodyguards, rape panic buttons in women’s bathrooms, and increased police vehicle patrols, Pretoria Rekord reports.

This as rape, theft, drug peddling and murder ravage the area, mainly populated by students.

Booze and crime

“There is usually crime wherever any alcohol is sold,” said Varsity Bakery manager Deàn du Preez.

He told Pretoria Rekord that crime had been an issue since before they opened their establishment in March.

Criminals often pickpocket, snatch cellphones and even rob people of their vehicles.

Du Preez said that in the past, the police were not visible enough, and that the Hatfield City Improvement District did not patrol their area.

“We had to consult with various security providers because crime is simply a massive headache in the area.”

Panic buttons and theft

Jolly Roger bar owner Chris Swart said he had panic buttons installed inside women’s restrooms at his establishment to try and curb incidents.

“When they are activated, an alarm will be set off and sirens will flash at the bar. So if a woman needs help, she can push a panic button.”

A female employee also regularly patrols the bathrooms when the bar is open.

But the complaints raised by business owners were nothing new for police.

Police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said police regularly received several complaints from residents about crime, noise and the contravention of the Liquor Act in the area.

He said young people would leave a pub or venue in the Lynnwood strip to use their cellphones, only to have them snatched by criminals, who often escape in getaway cars.

A meeting with liquor establishment owners was called on Wednesday to address the issue of crime.

“Awareness was raised with regards to the theft of cellphones that is prevalent in the area.

“Those who ordered a taxi through a cellphone app are encouraged to write down the taxi’s registration number so that they do not need to hold their cellphones in their hands while waiting for it to arrive.”

Protecting students

Miller also advised business owners and residents to join their local community policing forum (CPF).

He said even young people could sign up to become community patrollers with the Brooklyn CPF.

“This way, there will be more eyes and ears to assist the SAPS in combatting crime.”

UP spokesperson Rikus Delport said the university was concerned by the increase in crime, not only in the area, but across the country.

Last month, UP student Thapelo Menwe was shot dead in Hatfield, allegedly for his cellphone, outside the TuksDorp residence.

The shooter attempted to escape with an accomplice in a car, but was later caught and arrested.

Menwe died at the scene.

After the incident, the City of Tshwane added 20 bicycles worth R300 000 donated by UP to the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s bicycle unit to increase visibility.

According to police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe, students are “targeted daily” by criminals.

A 19-year-old UP biology student was also recently robbed inside a fast food restaurant.

Delport said an initiative is currently active where security officers escort students and staff to and from their residences and vehicles, or any earby places, between 6pm and 6am. He said studdnts and staff must make use of the services.

“Any security officer in uniform may be approached and a request can be made for an escort.

“Furthermore, we have armed security officers on motorbikes in various areas around Hatfield.”

