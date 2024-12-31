JMPD officer shot at family home in Diepkloof, Soweto

32-year-old Khensani Mabaso was on duty at the time of the incident and was found at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed the death of one of its officers on Tuesday.

32-year-old Khensani Mabaso was on duty at the time of the incident and was found at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto, dressed in full uniform with gunshot wounds.

“Her fully marked JMPD patrol vehicle was found parked outside her family home. Preliminary observations suggest a possible robbery attempt, as her cell phone was not found in her possession,” JMPD Superintendent Xolani Fihla said.

A case of murder has been opened at Diepkloof police station, and investigations are ongoing.

“The JMPD extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Mabaso.

“We assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice and to find the murderers of our beloved officer,” said JMPD Acting Chief of Police Mr Patrick Jaca.

This is a developing story