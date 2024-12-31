Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

31 Dec 2024

12:13 pm

JMPD officer shot at family home in Diepkloof, Soweto

32-year-old Khensani Mabaso was on duty at the time of the incident and was found at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto.

JMPD officers were filmed enjoying a party alongside a company vehicle.

Picture: File

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed the death of one of its officers on Tuesday.

32-year-old Khensani Mabaso was on duty at the time of the incident and was found at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto, dressed in full uniform with gunshot wounds.

“Her fully marked JMPD patrol vehicle was found parked outside her family home. Preliminary observations suggest a possible robbery attempt, as her cell phone was not found in her possession,” JMPD Superintendent Xolani Fihla said.

A case of murder has been opened at Diepkloof police station, and investigations are ongoing.

“The JMPD extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Mabaso.

“We assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice and to find the murderers of our beloved officer,” said JMPD Acting Chief of Police Mr Patrick Jaca.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

Crime Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Police shooting

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News FlySafair passenger Nobuntu Mkhize: Zero tolerance for unruly divas on planes
Courts Urgent court bid to stop Western Cape teaching job cuts fails [VIDEO]
News Human rights organisation approaches ConCourt to prevent cannibalism at Stilfontein mine
South Africa ‘We fight both sides’: Inconsistencies point to SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique unrest
South Africa Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES