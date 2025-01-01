NPA opposes bail for man involved in Gqeberha insurance payout murders

At least 67 insurance murders were reported in the Eastern Cape this year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has successfully opposed the bail application of one of four accused individuals in a case involving multiple alleged murders, allegedly linked to insurance payout schemes.

Siphamandla Spa Matsha (29) appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Accused

The other accused, Andisiwe Siwe Zondani (32), Ayanda Akhanani Yekela (29), and Siphokazi Mabuto (27), who have all abandoned their bail applications.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said investigations are continuing.

“The next court date is scheduled for Friday, 14 February 2025, for further investigations and proceedings.”

Charges

The four accused face a range of serious charges, including six counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and multiple charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tyali said the charges allegedly stem from “shocking events” that took place in the Dyakalashe Street in Motherwell.

“The case involves two separate shootings: the first on 17 April 2024, which allegedly left Kholelwa Mabuto, permanently blind, and the second on 9 October 2024, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of Siyanda Mabuto and Thembakazi Manyashe.

“Police investigations suggest that the crimes were allegedly motivated by insurance payouts and inheritance, leading to the arrests of the four accused,” Tiyali said.

Insurance murders

Earlier this month, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu raised the alarm about insurance murders in the Eastern Cape, as friends and family target their unsuspecting victims for financial gains.

Mchunu was in the Eastern Cape during the ministerial safer festive season operations inspection tour, and warned communities to be vigilant against this emerging crime trend.

At least 67 insurance murders were reported in the province this year.

“Evidence at hand does point out that these 67 people were murdered by either friends, family members or acquaintances who stand to gain monetarily – to cash in on large sums of money from banks and insurance companies,” said Mchunu.

Hotpots

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has several hotspot areas that have been flagged for insurance murders.

Kwanobuhle is leading with 28 cases and Kwazakhele with 23. Other areas like New Brighton, Kwadwesi and Despatch have also been flagged by the police crime intelligence.

Last month, 51-year-old Shayhieda Dollie was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for killing her 22-year-old son in Gelvandale in October.

This after organising a hit for her to benefit from an insurance payout.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

