Lenasia man among two arrested for possession of explosives

It's unclear what the explosives were intended for.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Botlokwa, Limpopo, has arrested two suspects, including one from Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, for possession of explosives.

The duo were handcuffed after an Uber driver alerted police officers to suspicious behaviour by two passengers who had requested transport from Johannesburg to Nzhelele near Makhado.

Suspicious passengers

The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday, 05 October 2026, near a local filling station in Botlokwa along the N1 North.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said that, according to the Uber driver, who operates in Gauteng, he was transporting the two male passengers from Johannesburg to Nzhelele when he became suspicious of their behaviour.

Arrest

Mashaba said the Uber driver alerted the police, who responded to the reported suspected hijacking incident.

“Members of the Botlokwa Prevention Unit attended to the scene and found the driver with the two passengers. The police approached and searched the suspects, resulting in the recovery of six water-gel explosives, three red-and-white insulated detonator cables and two pairs of gloves,” Mashaba said.

“The suspects, aged 49 and 29, were subsequently arrested. The 49-year-old suspect is from Lenasia, Johannesburg, while the 29-year-old is from Ennerdale, Johannesburg. Both suspects are originally from the North West Province.”

Charges

Mashaba added that the suspects are facing charges of possession of explosives and are expected to appear before the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The police investigation is continuing to establish the intended use of the explosives and whether the suspects may be linked to any other criminal activities.”

Warning

It’s unclear what the explosives were intended for.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, commended the Uber driver for remaining vigilant and immediately alerting the police when he became suspicious.

Police urged members of the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles or activities to the police and not to confront suspected criminals themselves.