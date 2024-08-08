Libyan camp story ‘keeps on changing’, says expert

Expert Calvin Rafadi highlights changing stories around the discovery of a supposed Libyan military camp in Mpumalanga.

95 Libyans were arrested on 26 July 2024 when police raided a suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A forensic and criminal expert says the stories around the supposed military training camp for Libyans – exposed by police last month outside White River in Mpumalanga – just don’t add up.

Forensic and criminal expert Calvin Rafadi said: “Private security, the South African Police Service and crime intelligence are in partnership but the story about how they found this military camp keeps changing.”

Camp closed, security company owner’s licence suspended

He said this after a briefing yesterday by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA). The PSIRA CEO, Manabela Chauke, announced that the camp, where 95 Libyan nationals were found and arrested, has been closed and the licence of the owner of the security company has been suspended.

“As of yesterday, Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS) and its directors were served with notices of suspensions.

“The next process is the consideration of charges and formal prosecution of the service providers and individuals involved for the contravention of the code of conduct and criminal charges.”

ALSO READ: ‘What’s the motherf***ing problem?’ – Libyans demand to go home in standoff outside court

Sars conduct own investigation

Rafadi said the South African Revenue Service (Sars) had to conduct its own investigation which could lead to this company’s international connections.

“The banks used by the account holder of that company which misled PSIRA now need to freeze the accounts and charge them for money laundering.

“Sars needs to check if this company has been submitting returns, because from their operation we might pick up foreign money coming into that account which can then be charged as money laundering.”

Chauke said they had accredited MDSS under the pretence that it was offering training for security grades E to C, which is basic security guards roles. However, MDSS opened a second camp where they conducted illegal military training of the 95 Libyans.

“Investigations also uncovered instructors not accredited by the authority at the facility. These trainers used military ranks which reaffirms the nature of training that was being conducted at the facility.”

ALSO READ: South Africa’s security chaos: Intelligence failures or high-level political maneuvering?

First camp inspected 11 months ago

The first camp was inspected 11 months ago yet nothing was deemed suspicious.

Rafadi said: “If they sent officials to inspect, as they are mandated to do, which address did they go to inspect that they could not pick up anything suspicious.

“The boards outside the camp said the company is affiliated with Saps and PSIRA so now Saps also needs to account.”

Chauke said the inspection was “unrelated to training”.

“It was related to people who were not registered.

ALSO READ: No deportation as NPA decides to prosecute 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga

“It could have been people guarding the facility, but without proper papers.”