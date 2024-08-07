How alleged Libyan military camp was misrepresented by security company

Oversight body finds some instructors were not South Africans and the layout was one resembling a military camp.

Large tents were discovered at the suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) addressed its role in the alleged Libyan military training camp saga.

The oversight body held a briefing in Tshwane to detail the outcomes of their investigations and the measures taken against entities under their watch.

The registered site did not match

PSIRA CEO, Manabela Chauke, revealed the extent the body went to to verify the company providing the training to the Libyans.

The PSIRA CEO stated that the body conducted a routine inspection of Milites Dei Security Services’ (MDSS) premises in 2023, where their registered site in White River was confirmed.

ALSO READ: 95 Libyans arrested in breakfast raid at ‘military camp’ in Mpumalanga [VIDEO]

When notified of potential irregularities at MDSS, Psira’s investigations found the registered site compliant.

“The investigations discovered a second training facility located 7.5kms away from the original accredited facility,” stated Chauke.

“The second [unaccredited] training facility, is the same facility referred to as the illegal Libyan military training camp,” he added.

Chauke noted that any person who was not a South African citizen or anyone not meeting immigration requirements, is ineligible to receive security training under Psira’s banner, unless granted special authorisation.

He confirmed that MDSS had no special permits to train foreign nationals or exempted persons.

Timeline of the military camp drama

As per Chauke, police informed Psira on 8 July that MDSS was operating illegally, with Psira deploying investigators the following day.

By 21 July, Psira issued MDSS with a directive to halt training the foreign nationals. This was confirmed by MDSS on 23 July.

ALSO READ: ‘What’s the motherf***ing problem?’ – Libyans demand to go home in standoff outside court

He said that Psira monitored the situation from that date until the arrest of the 95 Libyans on 26 July.

Chauke reiterated that the site of the arrest was never registered with or accredited by Psira.

Sanctions against MDSS

MDSS has been suspended from operations with immediate effect for multiple breaches of Psira’s code of conduct.

Psira’s investigation determined the work being done at the second site was over and above standard training programmes.

Additionally, some instructors were not South Africans and the layout of the facility was one resembling a military camp.