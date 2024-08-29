Limpopo pupil arrested for rape and sexual assault of two Grade R children

The teenager is being held at a juvenile centre after being arrested.

A 17-year-old Grade 11 boy is being held in custody at the Polokwane Juvenile Centre in Limpopo for raping and assaulting minors.

Two six-year-old Grade R pupils were allegedly raped in two separate incidents in August.

The Grade 11 pupil, who was a student at a school in Dalmada, outside Polokwane, was arrested on Saturday, following reports from the two victims’ parents.

He appeared before Polokwane Children’s Court on Monday and Tuesday facing charges of rape and sexual assault for both incidents.

Two minors sexually assaulted by teenager

Police reports revealed that the first six-year-old girl was raped by the accused.

The accused inserted his fingers into the victim’s genitals while they were waiting in the vehicle of one of the teachers who was transporting them to their homes.

“On the second incident, a six-year-old grade R victim met with the same accused, who asked her to touch his private parts while going to drink water at the school,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

According to Ledwaba, both victims reported the incidents to their parents who then reported the issue to the school.

ALSO READ: Could Deveney Nel’s alleged killer be tried as an adult? Here’s what the law says

Teenager arrested

The accused was subsequently arrested on 24 August after both cases were opened by the police on Friday, 23 August.

The accused was handed over to the authorities by his adoptive mother.

The accused has since been held at the juvenile centre until his first appearance. Ledwaba confirmed to The Citizen that he was still remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to 10 September for further investigations.

“The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo has strongly condemned the alleged incidents by the accused and called upon teachers and parents to look after their children and immediately report any suspicious abuse to the police without delay.”

NOW READ: Protecting minors: Severe penalties for predators required