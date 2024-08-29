Kimberley cop sentenced for raping his own daughter

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the man was accused of raping his daughter at their Kimberley home on 3 July 2023.

A police officer has been sentenced to life for raping his daughter. Picture: iStock

A police officer has been sentenced to life for raping his daughter at their Kimberley home.

The tactical response team constable, 39, was also dismissed from work while the matter was on trial at Galeshewe Regional Court.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it welcomed the sentencing

Constable rapes daughter at home

The police officer will not be named in order to protect the child’s identity.

“The following morning, the complainant informed her grandmother of what happened, and the case was reported to the police. Ipid took over the case for investigation,” Shuping said.

During sentencing, the court ordered that his name should be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders and he should not be allowed to work with children if he is released on parole.

The court further declared the officer unfit to possess a firearm.

Recent rape cases in court

An ex-Prasa officer who raped multiple women, sometimes in his uniform, is currently on trial.

He is charged with 145 counts, including 44 for rape, 43 for kidnapping, 41 for pointing a firearm and additional cases of fraud, obstruction of justice and forcing someone to witness a sexual act.

One Daveyton survivor of Sipho Lucas Phiri’s reign of terror told The Citizen about her awful ordeal.

“He told me to lie down [in] the back seat, facing upwards looking at him and he placed my head on top of my sister who [was] sitting [in] the back seat, watching everything as he raped me without a condom in his car,” the victim said.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Ntando Shozi has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a minor.

Shozi encountered his victim on a street in the Bhambayi area of Inanda while she was searching for her mother.

The pair were not fully acquainted but the victim had a vague knowledge of the man. This made her comfortable enough to ask him for money to buy cigarettes.

The man took advantage of the situation, pulling a knife on the girl and forcing her into a secluded area, where he raped her.

Additional reporting by Jabulile Mbatha and Jarryd Westerdale.