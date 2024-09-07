Man arrested for allegedly giving illegal miners access to shaft hole at home

A group of suspected illegal miners escaped through the hole in the floor.

The hole in the floor of the mans home. Picture: Saps

A 65-year-old man ha been arrested for allegedly allowing a group of illegal miners to access a mine shaft from one of the bedrooms in his home.

The man and his accomplice were handcuffed in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Nkandla informal settlement near Khuseleka mine in Rustenburg.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the home owner and accomplice are expected to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrates Court on Monday for illegal mining, tampering with and / or damaging of essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Mineshaft

“It is alleged that the home owner who resides with his family, used and or / allowed a group of men to utilise one of the bedrooms as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft. Upon noticing the police, an unconfirmed number of men entered and disappeared into the man-made hole in the bedroom, while the other two including the owner of the house, were arrested.

“With the assistance of the mine security team, some of the mine property and other equipment were found inside the house. A search for other suspects is continuing,” Funani said.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests and thanked the team for their efforts in addressing the issue of illegal miners and mining activities.

CIT shootout

Meanwhile, a gang of suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were killed in shootout with police on the East Rand in Gauteng.

The gun battle took place in the Germiston CBD, Ekurhuleni on Saturday morning.

It is understood the shoot-out happened when police approached the suspected robbers as they attempted to rob the CIT vehicle.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said as law enforcement officials approached the area, a lookout was established for the robbers vehicle after the armed robbery of a G4S cash van.

“Members started looking for suspects’ vehicle and spotted it driving recklessly. Members attempted to stop the suspects and they immediately started shooting at the members.

“Six suspects were fatally wounded and another suspect in serious condition. An AK 47 rifle, four handguns and the cash trolley have been recovered. The vehicle that the suspects were using has been identified as stolen in Brooklyn,” Masondo said.

