Six suspected CIT robbers dead in shoot-out with police in Germiston

The gun battle took place in Germiston on Saturday morning. Picture: iStock

A gang of suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been killed in shoot-out with police on the Easte Rand.

It is understood the shoot-out happened when police approached the suspected robbers as they attempted to rob the CIT vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Colonel Mavela Masondo is at the scene.

“Six cash-in-transit armed robbers have been fatally wounded following a shootout with GP police in Germiston. This was an intelligence led operation. GP Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is on the scene (scene still active0. Four pistols and one AK47 seized.”

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is expected to address the media at the crime scene.

This is a developing story

