JUST IN: Multi-million-rand drug lab busted in Krugersdorp as five arrested

The latest bust adds to a growing list of high-value drug laboratory takedowns across the country.

A major South African Police Service (Saps) operation has uncovered yet another suspected multi-million-rand drug manufacturing laboratory.

The raid took place in Krugersdorp on Thursday, where officers seized quantities of Mandrax and ecstasy tablets and arrested five South African nationals in a fresh blow against organised crime in Gauteng.

Drug lab

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, have dismantled the operation in what authorities believe to be a multi-million-rand illicit drug laboratory.

“Police have discovered quantities of Mandrax and ecstasy tablets at the suspected drug manufacturing laboratory. Five South African nationals who were found at the premises have been arrested.”

The latest bust adds to a growing list of high-value drug laboratory takedowns across the country as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle organised crime syndicates involved in the production and distribution of illicit substances.

Senior Saps officials were on their way to the scene on Thursday as investigators continued processing the property and gathering evidence.