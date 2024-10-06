Nabbed: Man who allegedly shot at witnesses preparing to bury his alleged victim

A suspect who allegedly opened fire at witnesses as they prepared to bury a North West man he allegedly killed has been arrested, nearly a year after the incident.

39-year-old Edward Ramarumo Dodo Rooi and 41-year-old Mogalatsane Ruphus Leshilo were confronted by police in Klerksdorp CBD last month after officers noticed the pair in a suspicious red Mazda.

Arrested

When they approached the vehicle one of the men allegedly fiddled under his seat.

“The men were requested to step out of the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm hidden under the passenger seat.

“The men could not account for the firearm and were immediately arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Further investigations indicated that this firearm was stolen in February 1999 in Wilkoppies in Klerksdorp,” police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

They appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrates court on 23 September, where Leshilo was granted R1500.00 bail and Rooi was remanded in custody. They are expected to appear in court again on Monday, 7 October.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Rooi was wanted by the province’s Anti-Gang Unit for two murders and an attempted murder.

Shooting at witnesses preparing to bury his alleged victim

Police said Rooi allegedly shot Meshack Kheu at the Maradona sports field in Kanana in September last year. Kheu was rushed to a local clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival.

A week later he allegedly traced eyewitnesses to the shooting and opened fire on them “while they were busy preparing for Kheu’s funeral”.

“Rooi allegedly started shooting randomly towards their shack with an AK 47 rifle, but they managed to flee unharmed. A case of attempted murder was reported,” Myburgh explained.

He was also linked to the murder of Carlos Mondane a year earlier, after Mondane was found lying in a pool of blood and with several gunshot wounds.

Rooi appeared before the Orkney Magistrates’ Court this week for the two murders and attempted murder and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, 10 October.

