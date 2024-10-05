Strangled to death with a phone charger: Sex workers sentenced to life for killing client

The victim's body was later discovered by a family friend, who went to the house after the man's father grew worried about not being able to get hold of him.

Two sex workers were sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of their client, after one of them strangled the man with a cellphone cord.

The pair were hired by the 29-year-old man in April 2019 and taken to his Sandton home. After buying food he had sex with one of them, when an argument broke out.

Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Mojapelo testified during the trial that Refilwe Mokgotlo (29) strangled the man and the pair left the house with his house keys.

ALSO READ: Video: Sex workers rob clients under Pietermaritzburg bridge

“A cellphone cord was found around the deceased’s neck and bank slips were on the bed. Fingerprints lifted from the crime scene matched those of the accused, substantiating their involvement in the crime,” NPA Regional Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained.

The victim’s body was later discovered by a family friend, who went to the house after the man’s father grew worried about not being able to get hold of him.

Sentenced to life

The Gauteng High Court of South Africa this week sentenced the two sex workers to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery, and six months for theft.

ALSO READ: Sex worker killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi sentenced to life

In passing down judgment, the court agreed with the state’s argument that the pair had shown a lack of remorse by abandoning the victim and not reporting the incident to authorities.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as it reflects the severity of the crime and upholds justice for the victim and his family,” Mjonondwane added.

Man gets life for killing 6 sex workers

The sentence comes a month after Sifiso Mkhwanazi was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six Zimbabwean sex workers in Johannesburg.

He was also handed a 10 years sentence for obstructing the course of justice and 15 years for rape.

READ MORE: Sifiso Mkhwanazi planned to murder sex workers, investigating officer tells court

Mkhwanazi had previously admitted to killing the women between April and October 2022.

He claimed to have killed them because they demanded more money after he had sex with them.

Two of the victims were pregnant.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

NOW READ: ‘I felt forced to talk’ – Sifiso Mkhwanazi tells court he ‘confessed’ because father threatened to cut him off