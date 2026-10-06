Police arrest 13 more illegal miners in Mpumalanga

According to police, the suspects are all foreign nationals.

The South African Police Service (Saps) arrested 13 more suspected illegal miners in Mpumalanga in an operation to destabilise illegal mining activities.

The team from Operation Vala Umgodi handcuffed the miners at Sabie on Sunday, 04 October 2026.

Foreign nationals

According to police, the suspects are all foreign nationals: 12 are from Mozambique, while one is from the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Among the Mozambicans, two are women. All suspects are expected to appear at Sabie Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 06 October 2026.

This brings the total to 22 suspected illegal miners who were arrested by the Police over the weekend.

Charges

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the suspects face charges related to illegal mining, possession of gold-bearing material, possession of gold-bearing equipment, and contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa.

“The South African Police Service, through Operation Vala Umgodi, continue to intensify operations against illegal mining activities in Mashobodo under Ngodwana Policing area.”

Intelligence

On Sunday, Mdhluli said the multidisciplinary team under Operation Vala Umgodi were acting on intelligence information when they pounced on a group of illegal miners in Mashobodo, and it was during this time when they cornered the nine male suspects.

“Police are working collaboratively with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects in the country.”

During the operation, Police also recovered pendukas (mining implements), some chemicals suspected to be used to refine gold-bearing material.

Warning

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, emphasised that Police have been reporting the successes of the operations and have never been reluctant or hesitant in addressing illegal mining.

Modise said the arrests further demonstrate Saps’ unwavering commitment.

“As the Saps, we continue to ensure the utilisation of all available resources in dealing with illegal mining. Similar Operations will continue to be carried out, not only in Mashobodo, but also in other areas, including Barberton, Sabie, Pilgrim’s Rest, etc.”

Modise urged the public not to harbour illegal miners whose activities have “harmful repercussions for the environment and the livelihoods of residents.”