WATCH: R1.5 billion worth of drugs seized in KZN since October 2023

In the latest drug bust, police seized cocaine valued at R15 million from a vessel that had just docked at the Richards Bay Port from Colombia on Monday.

R15-million worth of drugs were confiscated in KZN on Monday. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have seized R1.5 billion worth of drugs since October 2013, national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, said on Tuesday.

Masemola was speaking during the official opening of the Donnybrook Police Station in KZN.

This month, the police ministry handed over three police stations to KZN communities following complaints of non-availability of police services.

Although the Donnybrook Police Station has been operational since 2016, it was officially handed over by the national commissioner on Tuesday.

On Monday, Minister of Police Bheki Cele officiated over proceedings at the official handing over of the Gamalakhe Police Station.

Drugs into SA

Masemola commended police for combatting the illicit flow of drugs into the country.

Since October, police in the province have recorded a number of cocaine busts at the Durban Harbour and King Shaka International Airports Dube Tradeport.

The largest consignment seized at the Durban Harbour was valued at R115 million rand in December 2023.

In the latest drug bust, a multidisciplinary team consisting of border police officers and the Hawks seized cocaine valued at R15 million from a vessel that had just docked at the Richards Bay Port from Colombia on Monday.

“Our intelligence is on the ground, our police officers are hard at work in clamping down the illicit flow of drugs into the country,” said Masemola.

“We are working closely with international law enforcement authorities to detect and dislodge the work of international drug syndicates.

“We give credit to our vigilant police officers who are leaving nothing to chance.”

Since the launch of Operation Shanela on 08 May 2023 to date, police have arrested at least 49,851 suspects for being in possession of drugs.

At least 17,798 suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs.

“The SAPS remains hard at work in building more Police Stations across the country to ensure greater access to policing services for communities.

“The SAPS currently has 1164 police stations in the country.”