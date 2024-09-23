Ten suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo International in past two months

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola warned that South Africa was not a safe haven for criminals.

Authorities have successfully arrested ten suspected drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two months as authorities ramp up efforts to curb drug trafficking into the country.

In the latest incident, a 30-year-old woman was arrested at South Africa’s busiest airport on Sunday after dozens of small bags of drugs were found in her stomach.

Bullets of cocaine

The Namibian woman was caught after getting off a flight from Sau Paolo, Brazil.

By Sunday evening, the suspect had released more than 60 bullets of drugs, which are suspected to be cocaine.

“The value of the drugs cannot be determined at this stage as the process to release all suspected drugs from the suspect’s body may take some time,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

Drugs in headphones

Last week, OR Tambo police, in collaboration with airport security, Border Management Authority, the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) staff and customs officials arrested a Nigerian drug mule at the airports.

The suspect, who had just arrived from São Paulo and was on his way to Nigeria, handed airline headphones to a cleaner. Suspicious of the situation, the team inspected the headphones and discovered they were concealing cocaine.

‘Bon o Bon’ sweets

In August, an alleged drug mule who recently departed South Africa for Brazil under the guise of shopping for her “upcoming wedding” landed in hot water after being apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport with cocaine disguised as ‘Bon o Bon’ sweets.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said officers discovered the drugs after searching her luggage.

“A search of her luggage revealed the consignment of narcotics, which was established to be 10kg of cocaine. The vigilant team in the company of customs and dog detector further scanned the surroundings for possible aides and accomplices.”

Ramovha said two other suspects were identified and monitored in the international arrivals hall.

Warning

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola reiterated that South Africa was not a safe haven for criminals.

Masemola vowed that anyone breaking the law will be tracked down, regardless of where they try to hide, and will face justice for their crimes.

In the past two months alone, more than R13 million worth of drugs, including R12 million worth of cocaine, have been seized at the airport.

Additionally, nine drug traffickers have been arrested during this period, all caught with illegal substances in their possession.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell and Carien Grobler

