‘Shoot him, shoot him’: Five suspects arrested after viral e-hailing incident in Eldorado Park [VIDEO]

Social media users swiftly identified the perpetrators in the video, prompting some suspects to remove their accounts from platforms where they could be recognised.

Five suspects have been linked to an armed robbery in Eldorado Park earlier this week, after an e-hailing driver was allegedly targeted in a shooting attempt.

Following the release of dashboard camera footage of the incident, which went viral, social media users quickly identified the alleged perpetrators, prompting some suspects to remove their accounts from platforms where they could be recognised.

E-hailing trip gone wrong

An investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps), involving members of the Eldorado Park Crime Intelligence Detectives and Visible Policing (Vispol), led to the arrest of five suspects.

The armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at around 11am in Eldorado Park Extension 7, after a 20-year-old e-hailing driver in a white Toyota Etios responded to a request to pick up a passenger on Maine Street.

‘They are coming’

Upon arrival, a female suspect signalled the driver and got into the front passenger seat, then told him to wait for her brothers.

In the video, she is heard saying “they are coming”, shortly before two males join them.

Shortly after, the second male entered the vehicle, while another stood outside the driver’s window. The driver continued looking at his phone, apparently waiting for everyone to get into the car.

Suspect engages handbrake

One suspect then engaged the vehicle’s handbrake to prevent the driver from driving off while the group allegedly robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash, his driver’s licence, identity document and bank cards.

The driver immediately grabbed his phone and ran for his life as the suspects shouted, “shoot him, shoot him”

While some of the suspects tried to catch up with the driver, a female suspect is heard shouting in the video, “Take all the coins”, referring to those visible in the car. Another suspect is seen searching an empty wallet.

Warning: The video shows an alleged shooting attempt and may be distressing to watch.

The Eldorado Park e-hailing driver robbery occurred on Tuesday 27 October 2026. Video: Ephraim Msawenkos

Arrest

During the incident, a fourth suspect standing outside the vehicle fired a shot and demanded the driver’s mobile phone.

According to Saps, the suspects subsequently fled the scene without taking the phone.

Police arrested five suspects aged between 15 and 21.

All five suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges related to armed robbery and firearm offences.