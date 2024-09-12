Police arrest sisters for possession of fraudulent SA IDs in Free State

Four vehicles that were stolen in Gauteng were also recovered during the operation.

Two Free State sisters have been arrested for having fraudulent South African ID documents

The siblings appeared in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they face charges of fraud, unlawful possession of SA ID documents and contravention of the Immigration Act.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, the two sisters, aged 35 and 42, were found in unlawful possession of South African identity documents and passport in King Street, Dagbreek near Welkom.

An interview, verification, and authentication process conducted by members of the Illicit mining team, both police and illegal immigration officials, led to the discovery that the suspects misrepresented themselves before the Department of Home Affairs. They allegedly furnished the department with false birth dates and acquired South African identity documents and passports fraudulently.

ALSO READ: Free State farmers, cops join up to fight livestock theft

It was also discovered that they had foreign travel documents, from their country of origin. They used emergency passports to enter and leave SA in 2006.

They were arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Covane told The Citizen on Thursday that the identities and nationalities of the sisters could not be disclosed yet because of diplomatic relations.

“The embassy has to be informed first out of respect,” he said.

“Further investigation is being conducted as per NPA guidance. The docket will then be handed over to the State prosecutor for decision.”

ALSO READ: Free State man arrested for abuse, murder of two-year-old

This month alone, police have arrested 29 undocumented foreigners in Free State hotspots.

Free State’s operation Siyaqoqa

Last week, a multi-disciplinary operation brought relevant stakeholders and communities together in a cross-border operation on the Lesotho and Free State border.

During the five-day operation, 72 suspects were arrested on charges such as possession of suspected stolen goods, driving while under the influence, possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act.

ALSO READ: Lesotho food crisis spurs theft surge in Free State farms

The operation also discovered illegal border crossings and police confiscated man-made bridges and rafts while going through the Caledon River and its banks at various places. People who crossed the border illegally were also arrested.

Hundreds of sandbags were destroyed and wooden logs were dismantled.

Picture: Supplied

Vehicle investigators went to Mafeteng in Lesotho, where they found a Ford Ranger that was stolen in March 2021 in Berea, Gauteng. They also found a Fortuner that was stolen in Krugersdorp in May 2024, a BMW that was stolen in Midrand in January 2017, and a Toyota Quantum of which the VIN and engine numbers were tampered with and stolen in Soshanguve in May 2021.

Picture: Supplied

In Botshabelo, stray cattle were found and checked. Further investigation revealed that the livestock were stolen in Dewetsdorp in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Illicit cigarettes worth R1.5 million seized in Free State

Police confiscated five cattle. In Dewetsdorp, a man was arrested and nine stolen sheep were recovered.

Picture: Supplied

Police actions such as roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, stops-and-searches, as well as compliance visits at second-hand goods dealers were conducted.

Some non-complying shop owners were issued with fines and others were arrested after illegal items were discovered.

READ NEXT: PICS: Free State police go beyond duty to make birthday special for destitute boy

