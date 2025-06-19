Tip-off leads police to at least 90 illegal foreigners in abandoned Houghton property

The rent collector for the illegal occupants was found hiding in the overgrown grass behind the house.

At least 90 undocumented foreigners will either be deported back to their countries or held for legal proceedings after being found occupying an abandoned building in Houghton.

The operation done by the Public Safety Department and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday night was part of the city’s ongoing nightlife operation.

It was a result of a tip-off.

Makeshift rooms

According to City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the 90 undocumented foreigners were found to be paying rent to another undocumented foreign national, who in turn reports to a third-party figure, a white man.

The individuals were found to be living in deplorable conditions, dividing the space with curtains to create makeshift rooms.

“Despite suspicions of exploitation, law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the premises, specifically looking for evidence of human trafficking or narcotics,” said Tshwaku.

“However, no such evidence was found during the operation, confirming that the primary violation was related to illegal immigration and the unauthorised occupation of property.”

The rent collector for the illegal occupants was found hiding in the overgrown grass behind the house.

He is in custody and will face further investigation regarding their role in the operation and potential connections to the orchestrators.

“This discovery adds another layer to the operation, highlighting the organised nature of the illegal settlement and the attempt to conceal evidence,” said Tshwaku.

The premises have been officially marked for closure, and the JMPD will maintain a monitoring presence to ensure no further illegal reoccupation occurs while the official shutdown of the property is completed.

“We urge the public to play their part – spot illegal factories, unlawful property settlements, or major bylaw infringements, and bring them to us. Your tip-offs are key to keeping our city safe and compliant,” said the MMC.

Foreigners arrested in Eastern Cape

In another incident on Saturday, police in Matatiele arrested two men (aged 40 and 20) for human trafficking and illegal immigration involving ten children.

The arrests followed a swift response to a tip-off regarding a foreigner with ten children near a Matatiele CBD fuel station.

The 40-year-old suspect, a Lesotho national without valid documentation, claimed he was transporting the children to their mothers in Pietermaritzburg.

“However, the children contradicted this, stating they did not know the man and that he had taken them from Qacha’s Nek, Lesotho, under false pretences of reuniting them with their mothers. They confirmed illegal entry into South Africa via an unofficial crossing near Paqama,” said Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with Human Trafficking (Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act) and Illegal Immigration (Immigration Act).

The ten children have been placed in a safe location by the Department of Social Development and are receiving care. The investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the trafficking operation.

“This intervention potentially saved these children from further harm. We urge the public to report suspicious activities related to trafficking or illegal immigration to their nearest police station or anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso.

