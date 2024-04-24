Suspect shot dead after attacking and ‘disarming’ police officer

Ipid is investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly attacked and disarmed a police officer in Limpopo.

The last thing a police officer attending to a domestic complaint in Limpopo expected was for him to be attacked, thrown to the ground, and disarmed.

He and another officer responded to the call and tried to defuse the situation when they were allegedly assaulted.

“The suspect attacked the responding officers, resulting in one officer sustaining multiple injuries. The suspect continued to assault the officer who was lying on the ground and disarmed him,” police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

Police shoot suspect

Disarming a police officer is a serious offence and a reason for an immediate response.

Sensing danger, another officers “acted swiftly to neutralise the threat posed by the armed suspect” and shot the suspect dead.

The disarmed officer sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which looks into all murders and alleged misconduct by police, was informed of the incident and is currently investigating the circumstances around it.

Man shot after snatching a police officer’s gun

A similar case was opened in 2021 when a Len Cloete was shot in the head by police after snatching an officer’s gun.

Cloete forcefully took the weapon during an argument at Misty Hill Country Hotel in Muldersdrift, daring officer’s to shoot him.

An initial police report claimed: “Police were called after Cloete had an altercation with staff members.”

“Cloete allegedly insulted the police and assaulted two of them with fists before drawing his firearm which could not cock.

“He then forcefully grabbed the firearm from the officer’s holster. Cloete was shot by another officer before he could use the firearm he grabbed. He is currently in hospital and the police investigation continues.”

Ipid have yet to finalise their investigation into the matter.