Decomposed zama zamas bodies found in Gauteng as three suspects nabbed for illegal mining

Two inquest cases will be registered after five bodies were discovered at an abandoned mine.

In a grim discovery, five decomposed bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners known as zama zamas, were found near the boundary of the Krugersdorp and Kagiso precincts in Gauteng.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the bodies were spotted on Sunday morning by a member of the public at an abandoned mine near the intersection of the N14 and R28 roads.

Provincial police spokesperson Brenda Muridili confirmed that the investigation would be complex, as the bodies fall under two different precincts.

Two inquest cases will be registered — two bodies under the Kagiso precinct and three under Krugersdorp.

“It appears that the bodies were taken out from underground and dumped at the scene to be discovered,” said Muridili.

Zama zamas shootout with police in Ermelo

In a separate but related development, police intelligence played a crucial role in another operation against illegal mining.

Three male suspects, aged between 22 and 37, were arrested in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, after police received information about illicit mining activities near a local country club.

The operation, however, was not without any drama.

“Members tactically approached the vicinity and some of the alleged illegal miners fled to evade arrest the team got closer,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli.

Mdhluli explained that the situation escalated when the suspects reportedly opened fire at the police, who responded accordingly.

During the confrontation, one alleged illegal miner was fatally wounded, with a firearm recovered at the scene.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident is still under investigation,” Mdhluli noted.

“Due to the allegations that South African Police Services members were involved in the shooting, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate [Ipid] will conduct their own investigation.”

The suspects are expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing an illegal mining charge.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrests and reaffirmed the law enforcement’s commitment to combating illegal mining.

“Police will continue to heighten visibility in areas often experiencing illegal mining activities through Operation Vala Umgodi,” Mkhwanazi stated.

Three zama zamas operations busted in Free State

The anti-illegal mining efforts continued in the Free State province, with the police and private security companies executing multiple operations.

In Bronville, a 39-year-old male was caught engaged in open cast illegal mining.

Authorities confiscated 55.36 kilograms of gold-bearing material and processing equipment.

According to Free State police spokesperson Thabo Covane, a case involving possession of suspected gold-bearing material and contravention of the Immigration Act was opened at Bronville police station.

Additionally, another operation at the African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) six old shaft resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect involved in illegal surface mining.

Covane said the law enforcement confiscated 46.22 kilograms of gold-bearing material, along with various mining tools including a steel plate, pick axe, wheelbarrow, and two garden spades.

“A case docket of possession of suspected gold bearing material, trespassing on mine area and contravention of Immigration Act was opened at Welkom police station.”

In a separate incident at Kopanang Mine, a rock drill operator was arrested after gold-bearing amalgam was discovered hidden in his mask during a search.

Covane reported that a case of conspiracy to commit crime and attempted theft of state minerals and precious metals was opened at Vierfontein Police Station.

These incidents reflect the ongoing challenges of illegal mining across South Africa, where each operation reveals the complex and dangerous nature of zama zama activities.

