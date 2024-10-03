Two suspected extortionists arrested in Mamelodi

The extortionists assaulted a victim with sjamboks after failing to pay the "protection fee.”

Two suspected extortionists have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from residents in Tshwane.

It is understood the suspects aged 33 and 46 years were handcuffed in Mamelodi East this week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said during their arrest, the duo were found in possession of two register books and undisclosed amount of money.

Protection fees

“It is reported that the suspects were wanted for an assault case opened in September 2024 whereby they assaulted the victim with sjamboks after failing to pay the “protection fee.”

“Both suspects are expected to appear before court on 03 October 2024 on charges of assault GBH and extortion,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The register books confiscated by police. Picture: Saps

Nevhuhulwi has urged people who have fallen victims of extortion crimes to come forth to open cases.

“The police with the assistance of crime intelligence information will continue to conduct these operations with the aim of addressing extortion activities at affected areas in Tshwane District.”

Extortionists killed

Last week, two suspected extortionists were killed in a shootout with police in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police were notified about the suspects allegedly collecting money from local businesses in Gaduka village.

“Members from the National Intervention Unit speedily responded, and while approaching the village, they spotted the identified vehicle (VW Polo). They managed to stop it, the suspects stepped out of the vehicle and started shooting towards the members who then returned fire.

“During the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally shot while police members got away unharmed. On investigation, Police recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash. The vehicle is confiscated as it was used in the commission of crime,” Mawisa said.

Extortion in SA

On Tuesday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that the Western Cape had the highest number of extortion cases that have been investigated by the South African Police Service (Saps).

The Western Cape had the highest number of cases, with 119 reported, followed by the Eastern Cape with 71.

The other provinces reported the following numbers:

Gauteng: 47

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN): 46

North West: 18

Limpopo: 7

Mpumalanga: 3

Free State: 1

The Northern Cape is the only province with no open extortion cases currently under investigation.

