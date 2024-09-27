Two suspected extortionists killed in shootout with Eastern Cape police

The suspected extortionists were allegedly collecting money from local businesses in Gaduka village.

Two suspected extortionists were killed in a shootout with police in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police were notified about the suspects allegedly collecting money from local businesses in Gaduka village.

Shootout

“Members from the National Intervention Unit speedily responded, and while approaching the village, they spotted the identified vehicle (VW Polo). They managed to stop it, the suspects stepped out of the vehicle and started shooting towards the members who then returned fire.

“During the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally shot while police members got away unharmed. On investigation, Police recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash. The vehicle is confiscated as it was used in the commission of crime,” Mawisa said.

Mawisa said the case will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation.

Eastern Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the “bravery” of police in facing armed suspects yet escaped uninjured.

“This sends a stern warning to the perpetrators that police are compressing crime and stamping the authority of the State.”

Suspected extortionists killed

Earlier this week, three suspected extortionists were shot and killed during a shootout with police on Bosmansdam Road in Bothasig, Cape Town.

Members of the Provincial Operational Command Centre’s Combat Team wounded and arrested four others on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the occupants of a minibus taxi had allegedly extorted money from shop owners in Du Noon.

In a separate incident, four alleged construction mafia suspects were shot and wounded when they attempted to stop a construction project in KwaZulu-Natal.

The shootout reportedly occurred at a construction site on O’Flaherty Road in Sydenham, Durban, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the four suspected extortionists are under police guard at a hospital.

