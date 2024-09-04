Dagga, pangas and crushed pills confiscated during random Mpumalanga school searches

Law enforcers in Mpumalanga conducted random searches at schools and confiscated drugs and weapons.

Authorities confiscated knives, pangas, hammers, dagga, illicit cigarettes, and crushed pills from learners in various Mpumalanga schools on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison (DCSSL) MEC Jackie Macie led a team of law enforcers to four schools in the Masoyi policing precinct to conduct random searches.

Macie expressed concern that learners bring weapons and dagga to school, whereas they should be focused on learning.

“Learning and teaching should be respected; this thing of learners bringing weapons and drugs in school should be curbed immediately. That is why we will continue to have these unannounced visits to support the Department of Education and create a safer environment for teaching and learning,” he said.

Most problematic schools

The Department of Education identified the “most problematic” schools: Bhekiswako, Siphumelele, Khanyisani and Lungisani secondary schools.

ALSO READ: Mpondoland dagga growers left out to dry

Raids part of School Safety Programme

The operation was carried out by South African Police Services (SAPS), the Department of Correctional Services, Traffic Officers, DCSSL, and the City of Mbombela’s Law Enforcement unit.

According to Macie, the DCSSL, in collaboration with the Department of Education and other stakeholders, is conducting raids as part of its School Safety Programme.

“These learners are our future and if we cannot nip it in the bud, the future of our country is doomed. Instead of breeding academics, we will be breeding criminals in schools.

“That is why we need communities at large to work with us to create a safer schooling environment and for parents to monitor their children and ensure that they don’t carry unwanted items to school and that they adhere to the code of conduct of their schools,” he said.

Dagga and knives found at a school in Carletonville

The Carletonville SAPS Social Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Thabo Mathebula, said law enforcement held a community outreach and school safety programme on 20 August.

“The team started the day by visiting Wonderfontein High School to conduct a school search, making sure the school is safe for learners,” he said.

Police and Carletonville Community Policing Forums (CPF) patrollers conducted a thorough search of the school grounds, discovering that approximately 250 learners were in possession of various illegal goods.

“These included two dangerous Okapi knives, eight hand-rolled cannabis cigarettes, plain cannabis and cookies filled with cannabis.”

NOW READ: Four caught ‘red-handed’ selling weed to students: What to know about new cannabis law