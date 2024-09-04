Two girls raped on early morning walk to school

The nation's rape statistics have remained relatively unchanged suggesting efforts to prevent harm coming to girls are making little progress.

Mpumalanga police search the scene where two girls were allegedly raped. Picture: Twitter/ @SAPoliceService

Police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly attacked two teenagers on their way to school.

The man allegedly pulled a gun on the two girls, leading them into the bushes, where he raped them.

The incident occurred at roughly 6.30am on 2 September as the victims were on their way to school in Mzinti, Mpumalanga, a short distance from the Swaziland and Mozambique borders.

Police asking for assistance

Investigations are underway after the girls, 16 and 17, reported the crime upon arriving at school.

The girls reported that the suspect threatened to kill them should they report the incident to authorities.

“The investigators already began to probe and so far, an intense search was conducted around the area. However, the suspect has not yet been found and the police are still on the lookout,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has been assigned to probe this incident,” he added.

Police have asked learners to be vigilant while walking in secluded areas. They urged parents to do all they can to ensure their children’s safety.

“We will not tolerate a situation whereby learners become terrified to go to school. We will soon make a breakthrough in this matter,” stated Limpopo police commissioner Major-General Thembi Hadebe.

“Our aspiration is to corner the suspect before he can prey on another victim.”

2024 crime stats

Minster of Police Senzo Mchunu released the national crime statistics recently, revealing the prevailing threat of sexual violence against women.

Nationally, South Africans reported 9 309 cases of rape between April and June 2024.

Mpumalanga, a province the Department of Water and Sanitation lists as having a population of 5.3 million people, registered 646 of those rape cases − a rough per capita rate of 12 rapes for every 100 000 people.

By contrast, Gauteng has a listed population of 15.6 million and registered 1 921 cases during the mentioned reporting period.

This works out to the same rough per capita rate of 12 rapes per 100 000 people.