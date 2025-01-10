Damaged graves: JPCZ urges residents to check resting places of loved ones

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo have warned that graves may have been damaged by the heavy rains during the festive season.

Heavy rains in Gauteng have damaged more than roads, trees and infrastructure.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) asked residents to check the resting places of their deceased loved ones as the downpours may have disturbed cemeteries.

Over two weeks of consistent rain has flooded graves, disturbed the topsoil and even toppled headstones across the city.

Affected cemeteries

All cemeteries are at the mercy of the elements, with the high-profile cemeteries affected being Westpark in Montgomery Park, Randburg, Waterval in Midrand, Avalon in Soweto and Olifantsvlei in the south of Johannesburg.

Recent burials are most susceptible to erosion and grave subsidence, which is a common occurrence subject to the type of soil at the cemetery.

“This is a global phenomenon relative to increasing rainfall, and the weather pattern in Johannesburg is expected to continue until March,” stated JPCZ.

Families are responsible for the gravesites of their loved ones, however, JCPZ has offered to assist with reinstatements should they receive consent from the families.

“JCPZ recognises the emotional importance of maintaining the integrity of these final resting places,” the entity stated on Friday.

Report sunken graves

Residents can assist JPCZ by reporting any disturbances to gravesites to the manager of cemeteries and crematoria at zmpophoma@jhbcityparks.com.

The report will need to contain the cemetery name, name of the deceased, grave number and section of the cemetery where the grave is located.

“Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo will strive to address concerns promptly and with the utmost care and respect.”

“Your cooperation in inspecting the gravesites is essential in helping us maintain the beauty and dignity of the gravesite of your loved one,” JPCZ concluded.

Types of burials available

When laying a loved one to rest, Johannesburg residents have four options available to them:

First burials involve a new grave allocated to the deceased’s family

Second and third burials allow for the burial of additional family members in the same grave

Reduction burials involve transferring exhumed remains into a small coffin and being reburied

Cremation

