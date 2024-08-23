Department’s bold plan to bolster Limpopo tourism

The Limpopo tourism department plans to invest R25 million in upgrading wildlife resorts to boost domestic tourism.

The Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism is to spend R25 million on infrastructure development and refurbishment of the province’s wildlife resorts in an effort to increase domestic tourism.

Limpopo tourism gets boost

MEC Tshitereke Matibe said the resorts include Mphaphuli Nature Reserve, Schuinsdraai Nature Reserve, Wolkberg Nature Reserve, Lekgalameetsi Nature Reserve, Nysvley Nature Reserve, Makuya Nature Reserve, Doorndraai Dam Nature Reserve and Masebe Nature Reserve.

Matibe said Limpopo Wildlife Resorts are ideal for family recreation, fishing, camping, corporate or private events and unforgettable hiking, game viewing, birding and related adventure experiences.

Matibe said the province will go all out to ensure the people of Limpopo are eating pasta instead of pap because of the gains from tourism.

“Tourists visit Limpopo wildlife resorts in comparison to other privately owned facilities because of the excellent family recreational camping and wildlife activities in a safe environment, our scenic mountainous landscapes, indigenous forests, waterfalls and gorges, which are all in high demand.”

The MEC said that Nylsvley floodplains and abundant birdlife, including the biggest breeding colony of Cape vultures in the world, are found at the Blouberg Nature Reserve in Limpopo.

