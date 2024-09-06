Eastern Cape clinic reopens, police dismiss false crime threats

Kwazakhele Clinic reopened after police dismissed threats of criminal activity.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health on Friday announced the reopening of Kwazakhele Clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay, Gqeberha, after being temporarily closed due to false crime threats.

“The clinic was temporarily closed on Wednesday after healthcare workers were alerted by community members to potential crime targeting the facility,” MEC spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase in a statement shared with The Citizen.

Ndamase confirmed to The Citizen that the health department welcomed these reassurances, leading to the decision to reopen the clinic.

“Residents will now be able to get healthcare services closer to where they live after they had to go to nearby facilities since Wednesday,” said Ndamase.

Kwazakhele Clinic opened after ‘no threat of crime’

The police have reassured the community that there is no credible threat of crime in Kwazakhele.

“Police can confirm that there is neither intelligence report that indicates any threat of crime, nor reported crime in the mentioned school and the clinic in Kwazakele in the last seven days,” said Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncatha.

Ncatha called on the staff and personnel of the affected school and clinic in Kwazakhele to reopen and service the residents. He said police were on the ground to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Nelson Mandela Bay District has joined forces with other stakeholders to conduct high-density operations to combat and prevent serious and violent crimes.

Community engagement

Additional police personnel have been deployed to crime hotspot areas to enhance police visibility and prevent crime.

Moreover, according to Captain Andre Beetge, community engagements were also conducted to increase awareness and curb incidents of extortion.

“Last week, all the police stations within the Bay were prioritised and there were also several community engagements that were conducted with the aim of increasing awareness, and to curb incidents of extortion,”said Beetge.

“Joint crime prevention operations are also conducted on a regular basis to enhance police visibility.”

Residents urged to report crimes

Residents are encouraged to work with law enforcement agencies and report any crimes or plans to commit a crime against healthcare facilities and workers.

He urged the public to contact the Provincial Extortion hotline number on 082 387 1561.

However, the department has cautioned against spreading fake news and misinformation.

“We want to caution people not to spread fake news and misinformation that may lead to the closure of government facilities like clinics.”