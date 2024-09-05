5 days later, Eastern Cape clinic still closed amid crime threats

The department said residents should access healthcare services at nearby clinics until the facility reopens.

The Kwazakhele Clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Eastern Cape has been non-operational for five days since closing its doors on Saturday, 31 August.

After receiving reports from community members about potential threats to the facility, the provincial health department decided to stop offering medical services.

“The Eastern Cape Department of Health would like to announce the temporary closure of a clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay because of safety concerns,” said Mkhululi Ndamase, spokesperson for the Department of Health.

“The Kwazakhele Clinic is not operational after community members informed healthcare workers about possible criminality targeting the facility,” he said.

Impact on vulnerable patients

The closure has already affected many patients, including elderly and disabled individuals and mothers with infants who rely on the clinic for chronic treatment and medication.

Patients like Thozamile Ngcwekeba , who visited the clinic to collect his medication, were turned away due to the closure.

“I will wait until the clinic is opened,” said Ngcwekeba.

When prompted by a Newzroom Afrika reporter on Thursday, the old man said there was another clinic that would be an alternate option, however, the said clinic was too far for him to walk.

Another elderly citizen who visited the clinic for her doctor appointment was disappointed when she was met with a padlock at the clinic’s gate.

Alternative arrangements

The department suggested that residents access healthcare services at nearby clinics during this period.

Ngcwekeba, who uses a cane for balance when walking, said the other options were far for him and posed a huge inconvenience.

His sentiments were echoed by another elderly woman who said they had no choice but to travel to Tshangana Clinic.

Tshangana Clinic is 1.4km away from KwaZakhele and citizens like Ngcwebeka do not have the means to travel by vehicle.

The closure has highlighted the impact of crime on vulnerable communities, particularly the elderly and children.

The clinic’s temporary shutdown has forced patients to travel to alternative facilities, which can be far and inaccessible for those with disabilities.

Condemnation of criminal threat on public services

Ndamase said the department condemns the targeting of healthcare facilities and workers with the contempt it deserves.

“We would also like to thank the community for alerting healthcare workers of the possible crime. This has saved the workers from potential harm and trauma,” he added.

While it was not said when the clinic will be reopened, the department promised to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies before the clinic is reopened.

The incident raises concerns about the safety and security of healthcare facilities in the area and the impact of crime on access to healthcare services.