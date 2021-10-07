Deadline for 2022 school applications in Gauteng looms

Narissa Subramoney

Parents have until Friday, 8 October, to register their children for the 2022 academic year in Gauteng. Phase two of online applications for Grade 1 and 8 are still underway.

As of Thursday, 280,859 parents had successfully applied online.

At least 250,450 applications were made for Grade 1, while 30,409 applications made for Grade 8.

Online applications are still open.

Parents must remember to upload certified documents to accompany the applications for schools to verify them accordingly.

School placements will start from 15 October and will run until 30 November 2021.

Parents will receive placement offers via SMS during this phase.

[REMINDER] Only 3 days to go until we close applications for Grade 1 & 8 in Gauteng public schools for the 2022 academic year on 8 October 2021. You can still apply for your child on: https://t.co/F22QLhGape#2022OnlineAdmissionsGP pic.twitter.com/Q0litjIlmH— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 5, 2021 The deadline for 2022 school applications looms



“As the application period of the 2022 online admissions in Gauteng successfully draws to a close, we must commend all stakeholders who were involved in this year’s application period,” said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department of education said the new two-phase approach also helped the system successfully cope with the volume of applications.

Lesufi said officials were now gearing up for the placement process.

Vaccination card confusion cleared up

The department has also clarified confusion over a vaccination report being one of the documents required in all applications for prospective Grade 1 pupils.

“The ‘vaccination report’ mentioned in the 2022 online admissions presentation does not refer to the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Instead, it refers to the immunisation record of inoculations/injections and growth rate given to mothers when their children are born,” the department said.

Healthcare professionals use the vaccination report to monitor a child’s development until they are five years old.

NOW READ: Education department clears up grade 1 Covid ‘vaccination report’ confusion