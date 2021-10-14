Gauteng 2022 school placements start on Friday

Narissa Subramoney

The Gauteng department of education 2022 says its school placement period will begin on Friday as online applications close for the 2022 academic year.

The placement process will continue until the end of November.

Parents will get an SMS alert about placements

Parents and guardians will receive SMSes with a placement offer on the same numbers they used to apply.

They will then have to log on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za using their credentials and accept the offer within seven days.

The SMS regarding the successful placement is only for the school mentioned in the text. The department will send out SMSes until 30 November.

If parents and guardians don’t receive an SMS, they can check the website for a progress update.

During the application process, many schools received more applications than they could accommodate.

“For example, it was an excruciating pain to select about 210 learners out of about 1441 qualifying applicants at Parktown Boys High School,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi said not all parents would get placements at their preferred schools because of the volume of applications.

Overcrowding may be unavoidable as applications exceed capacity

“We have identified 10 high-pressure schools during the application period,” said the department in a statement.

Inqayizivele Secondary School

Capacity: 340

Applications Received: 1916 Hoërskool Langenhoven

Capacity: 300

Applications Received: 1477 Parktown Boys High School

Capacity: 210

Applications Received: 1441 Hulwazi Secondary School

Capacity: 320

Applications Received: 1375 Jeppe High School For Boys

Capacity: 208

Applications Received: 1276 Sir Johan Adamson High School

Capacity: 280

Applications Received: 1248 Lesiba Secondary School

Capacity: 350

Applications Received: 1240 Hoërskool Jeugland

Capacity: 260

Applications Received: 1154 Hoërskool President

Capacity: 450

Applications Received: 1130 Eqinisweni Secondary School

Capacity: 370

Applications Received: 1123

These schools won’t be able to accommodate all applicants, but the department has urged parents not to panic as it works on a solution to accommodate all pupils.

“Our officials will work tirelessly to ensure that pupils are accommodated at alternative schools,” said the department.

The department promised to assist schools in high-pressure areas to build more classrooms to accommodate more learners for future admissions.

“For a mere fact that Inqayizivele Secondary in Tembisa, a township school, received the most number of applications is an indication that we have changed the landscape in the improvement of township education,” said Lesufi.