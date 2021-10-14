Education

News

Narissa Subramoney
Copy rewriter
2 minute read
14 Oct 2021
4:59 pm

Gauteng 2022 school placements start on Friday

Narissa Subramoney

During the application process, many schools received more applications than they could accommodate.

Picture: Thato Mahlangu.

The Gauteng department of education 2022 says its school placement period will begin on Friday as online applications close for the 2022 academic year.

The placement process will continue until the end of November.

Parents will get an SMS alert about placements

Parents and guardians will receive SMSes with a placement offer on the same numbers they used to apply.

They will then have to log on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za using their credentials and accept the offer within seven days.

The SMS regarding the successful placement is only for the school mentioned in the text. The department will send out SMSes until 30 November.

If parents and guardians don’t receive an SMS, they can check the website for a progress update.

During the application process, many schools received more applications than they could accommodate.

“For example, it was an excruciating pain to select about 210 learners out of about 1441 qualifying applicants at Parktown Boys High School,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi said not all parents would get placements at their preferred schools because of the volume of applications.

Overcrowding may be unavoidable as applications exceed capacity

“We have identified 10 high-pressure schools during the application period,” said the department in a statement.

  1. Inqayizivele Secondary School
    Capacity: 340
    Applications Received: 1916
  2. Hoërskool Langenhoven
    Capacity: 300
    Applications Received: 1477
  3. Parktown Boys High School
    Capacity: 210
    Applications Received: 1441
  4. Hulwazi Secondary School
    Capacity: 320
    Applications Received: 1375
  5. Jeppe High School For Boys
    Capacity: 208
    Applications Received: 1276
  6. Sir Johan Adamson High School
    Capacity: 280
    Applications Received: 1248
  7. Lesiba Secondary School
    Capacity: 350
    Applications Received: 1240
  8. Hoërskool Jeugland
    Capacity: 260
    Applications Received: 1154
  9. Hoërskool President
    Capacity: 450
    Applications Received: 1130
  10. Eqinisweni Secondary School
    Capacity: 370
    Applications Received: 1123

These schools won’t be able to accommodate all applicants, but the department has urged parents not to panic as it works on a solution to accommodate all pupils.

“Our officials will work tirelessly to ensure that pupils are accommodated at alternative schools,” said the department.

The department promised to assist schools in high-pressure areas to build more classrooms to accommodate more learners for future admissions.

“For a mere fact that Inqayizivele Secondary in Tembisa, a township school, received the most number of applications is an indication that we have changed the landscape in the improvement of township education,” said Lesufi.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

EDUCATION

Over 73,000 Grade 1 and 8 online applications lodged in Gauteng
1 month ago
1 month ago

CRIME

Another Alexandra pupil stabbed to death
1 month ago
1 month ago

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa's other pandemic: Teen pregnancy
1 month ago
1 month ago

EDUCATION

Pupils try to avoid exam by setting school hall on fire
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

EDUCATION

Over 73,000 Grade 1 and 8 online applications lodged in Gauteng
1 month ago
1 month ago

CRIME

Another Alexandra pupil stabbed to death
1 month ago
1 month ago

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa's other pandemic: Teen pregnancy
1 month ago
1 month ago

EDUCATION

Pupils try to avoid exam by setting school hall on fire
2 months ago
2 months ago