Gauteng 2022 school placements start on Friday

The Gauteng department of education 2022 says its school placement period will begin on Friday as online applications close for the 2022 academic year.
The placement process will continue until the end of November.
Parents will get an SMS alert about placements
Parents and guardians will receive SMSes with a placement offer on the same numbers they used to apply.
They will then have to log on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za using their credentials and accept the offer within seven days.
The SMS regarding the successful placement is only for the school mentioned in the text. The department will send out SMSes until 30 November.
If parents and guardians don’t receive an SMS, they can check the website for a progress update.
During the application process, many schools received more applications than they could accommodate.
“For example, it was an excruciating pain to select about 210 learners out of about 1441 qualifying applicants at Parktown Boys High School,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Lesufi said not all parents would get placements at their preferred schools because of the volume of applications.
Overcrowding may be unavoidable as applications exceed capacity
“We have identified 10 high-pressure schools during the application period,” said the department in a statement.
- Inqayizivele Secondary School
Capacity: 340
Applications Received: 1916
- Hoërskool Langenhoven
Capacity: 300
Applications Received: 1477
- Parktown Boys High School
Capacity: 210
Applications Received: 1441
- Hulwazi Secondary School
Capacity: 320
Applications Received: 1375
- Jeppe High School For Boys
Capacity: 208
Applications Received: 1276
- Sir Johan Adamson High School
Capacity: 280
Applications Received: 1248
- Lesiba Secondary School
Capacity: 350
Applications Received: 1240
- Hoërskool Jeugland
Capacity: 260
Applications Received: 1154
- Hoërskool President
Capacity: 450
Applications Received: 1130
- Eqinisweni Secondary School
Capacity: 370
Applications Received: 1123
These schools won’t be able to accommodate all applicants, but the department has urged parents not to panic as it works on a solution to accommodate all pupils.
“Our officials will work tirelessly to ensure that pupils are accommodated at alternative schools,” said the department.
The department promised to assist schools in high-pressure areas to build more classrooms to accommodate more learners for future admissions.
“For a mere fact that Inqayizivele Secondary in Tembisa, a township school, received the most number of applications is an indication that we have changed the landscape in the improvement of township education,” said Lesufi.