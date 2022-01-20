Public Protector engages universities, colleges about years-long problems

Citizen Reporter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating problems that have over the years plagued universities and colleges in the country.

Mkhwebane’s office said virtual meetings were held with the South African Union of Students (SAUS), Universities South Africa, the Department of Public Service and Administration, representatives from the police and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Lack of funding, campus shutdowns and violence, as well as graduates who couldn’t secure employment because academic records were being withheld by institutions were some of the issues discussed through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in meetings.

“As we said last year when we commenced this intervention, our aim is to find lasting solutions to the challenges that continue to plague the higher education sector.

“In particular, we want to ensure that students are in lecture halls at the beginning of each academic year rather that swarm the streets in protest for access to tertiary education. We hope our effort will mark a turning point in this regard,” said Mkhwebane.

A session with Universities South Africa focused on the shut down of campuses and subsequent suspension of academic classes, financial exclusion, and the withholding of academic records.

The public service and administration department was engaged on the employment of students whose academic qualifications were withheld on account of outstanding tuition fees.

The meeting with law enforcement concentrated on safety and security around campuses.

On Wednesday, another meeting was held with representatives from NSFAS, the Presidency, the Department of Higher Education and the ministerial task team on NSFAS.

The probe was initiated by Mkhwebane’s office and commenced last year.

“There were also countrywide fact-finding visits to and engagements with a sample of universities and TVET colleges.

“The first round of engagements led to the determination of issues for investigation. Information request letters were subsequently written to the various stakeholders, all of whom have since responded.

“From the responses, issues for resolution by way of alternative dispute mechanisms were identified, leading to this week’s meetings,” she said.

