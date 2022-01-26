School vandalism: Western Cape targeted by burglars

Citizen Reporter

The Western Cape Education Department has reported 41 incidents of school vandalism and burglary at 34 schools that took place over the December 2021 and January 2022 school holidays.

“The majority of the incidents were minor in nature, with just two major incidents being reported. At least 38 minor incidents were reported, as well as one with negligible damage,” said the department in a statement.

Items stolen included IT and audio-visual equipment, electrical cables and fixtures, fencing, water pipes and ablution fixtures, air-conditioning units, gas tanks, stationery, kitchen equipment, Covid-19 safety supplies, bicycles, and workshop tools.



This is a significant decrease in comparison to the 59 incidents of school vandalism reported during the December 2020 to January 2021 holidays.

The 2020-2021 year-end holiday was much longer than this year, but the burglaries nonetheless remains a serious concern for the department.

There were also incidents of school vandalism, particularly the smashing of windows, as well as damage to school buildings during burglaries.



“The total cost of repairs and replacing stolen property is still being calculated and will add a further financial burden that neither the Department nor our schools can afford,” said the department.

The department said it provided holiday security to 477 schools over the December-January holiday, but in some instances, even security guards and cameras did not thwart determined criminals.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

