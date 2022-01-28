All Gauteng grade one and eight pupils have been placed, says department

Karabo Mashaba

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said all grade one and eight pupils in the province who applied through the 2022 online admissions process have been placed.

“We are relieved that all grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng have now been placed under our online admissions system,” Lesufi said in a statement on Friday.

The application statistics reveal that a total of 347,216 applications were received for the 2022 academic year. From this, 321,768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements.

As a result, a total of 129,779 grade one and 191,989 grade eight pupils were successfully placed.

The department also said it has received over 25,000 applications since the opening of late applications on 12 January 2022.

“These learners were placed at schools with available space, and they therefore received immediate placement at respective schools,” Lesufi said.

Parents and guardians who have been trying to get placement for inner grades (grade 2-7 and grade 9-11) were previously not accommodated due to schools undertaking the regulatory 10-day headcount.

Gauteng districts have reassured applicants that they are trying to accommodate all those still applying for these inner grades. Parents are encouraged to visit the district offices instead of the Gauteng Department of Education head office.

