WATCH: SAHRC to investigate Hoërskool Jan Viljoen incident after alleged racial fight

Citizen Reporter

Tensions have reached boiling point at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, with parents, pupils, political parties and civil society organisations currently at the school, reports Randfontein Herald.

This after a fight broke out between two groups of pupils on Friday.

Randfontein police spokesperson Sergeant Carmen Hendricks told the publication the altercation was prompted by one group playing music, when another told them they were making a noise. A fight then broke out.

Although no injuries were reported, it is thought the altercation was racially motivated.

The incident prompted Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to visit the school on Monday on a “fact-finding mission”.

Photo: Tumi Riba/Randfontein Herald

Lesufi is currently at the school meeting with the school’s management and pupils.

After meeting with the school, Lesufi confirmed all evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages sent by pupils and parents had been handed over to police and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

“I want to assure you as parents that are here, all of you, I appreciate your presence and concerns.”

“Violence, for whatever reason, does not belong in our schools and the perpetrators will face the necessary disciplinary action,” Lesufi said in an earlier statement.

[MEDIA STATEMENT]: MEC LESUFI TO VISIT HOËRSKOOL JAN VILJOEN IN RANDFONTEIN



Gauteng Education MEC, Mr Panyaza @Lesufi will on Monday, 14 February 2022, visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein following a violent incident that took place between learners at the school. pic.twitter.com/DUFIla66po— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) February 13, 2022

Rand West municipal mayor Gladys Khosa also plans to visit the school on Monday.

Situation ‘volatile’

Randfontein journalist Tumi Riba reported from the scene that the situation was “extremely volatile”.

Riba said political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC), as well as AfriForum and a private security company have arrived at the scene, fuelling an already tense situation between irate parents.

Police have had to disperse pupils with water cannons inside the school, while the school gate has been locked to keep the parents, politicians and organisations out.

Photo: Tumi Riba/Randfontein Herald

Despite attempts to talk to the school, Hoërskool Jan Viljoen has only responded to the incident via their Facebook page.

“The senior management team and school governing body (SGB) deplore the behaviour of individuals involved in the incident at school on Friday. The school and SGB have already started to investigate the incident and will continue to do so.

“We want to assure you that the guilty parties will be published in terms of the SA Schools Act and the code of conduct of the school,” the statement read.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Randfontein Herald, by Tumi Riba and Michelle Roodt. Read the original article here.