Education

Employment stimulus doesn’t guarantee full-time jobs for education assistants

'Anywhere between 30 to 40% will become employed on a full-time basis,' says labour analyst.

Matric pupils at Sekano Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first matric exam, 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
The presidential employment stimulus (PES) programme, which included more than a million young people being appointed as education assistants, has helped make more young people marketable and employable, according to experts. Labour analyst Andrew Levy said at least one out of three young people who were part of the PES programme would be employed permanently and they would learn crucial skills and earn money in the process. “Generally speaking, anywhere between 30 to 40% will become employed on a full-time basis. “Not all of them, but the programme is a good entry mechanism into the labour market,” he said. “People...

