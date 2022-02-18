Engen Maths and Science School pupil bags nine distinctions

Citizen Reporter

Engen Maths and Science School’s Jubilee Tinomudaishe Dongo has begun her road to becoming an actuary after bagging nine distinctions for matric.

Despite the numerous disruptions to the academic year by Covid-19, Dongo overcame the odds to notch up an impressive 96% for mathematics and 88% for science.

Her nine distinctions have secured her a place at the University of the Witwatersrand to study Actuarial Science.

When asked what motivates the tenacious teen, Dongo said, “Do not stop when you are tired; you stop when you are done.”

“I believe I have what it takes to make a mark in the world,” she adds confidently.

With an intense workload brought on by learning gaps from a disrupted grade 11 year in 2020, Dongo said she has realised that she can do anything, regardless of the challenges.

Reflecting on a tough 2021, Dongo and her classmates missed out on several school-defining events that many teenagers dream about.

“The pandemic also robbed us of a Valentine’s Ball and a Matric dance, which was something I had been looking forward to since grade 8.”

Her advice for the matric class of 2022?

“Be disciplined, work hard and be consistent with your schoolwork,” said Donga.

Donga acknowledged the crucial role her family for their unwavering encouragement.

“They have always been my support system and motivated me to be the best that I can be.”

The Engen Maths and Science Schools has been operating for over 30 years.

It offers underprivileged grade 10-12 pupils free supplementary Maths, Science and English tuition on Saturdays at nine locations across South Africa.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Matric results: Class of 2021 records pass rate of 76.4%