Lesufi to meet with Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents today

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is scheduled to meet with Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents this afternoon, following the postponement of a meeting planned for earlier this week.

On Thursday, Randfontein Herald reported parents clashing while waiting for Lesufi to address them. Lesufi was late to the meeting and only briefly spoke to parents, before rescheduling to Sunday.

“The meeting with parents of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17 February could not proceed due to rain and as such, the MEC has rescheduled the meeting to 16:00 on Sunday February 20,” acting Gauteng education department spokesperson Oupa Bodibe told Randfontein Herald.

The purpose of Sunday’s meeting is to update parents on the progress made by the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) investigation into allegations of racism and sexual harassment, and to listen to their concerns.

Staff member suspended

During Lesufi’s brief address on Thursday, it emerged a staff member of the school employed by the student governing body had been suspended following sexual harassment allegations.

Lesufi also confirmed the SAHRC had already begun investigating the numerous allegations of racism and sexual crimes committed at the school.

The investigation comes after a fight broke out between two groups of pupils earlier this month.

Randfontein police spokesperson Sergeant Carmen Hendricks told Randfontein Herald the altercation was prompted by one group playing music, when another told them they were making a noise. A fight then broke out.

Although no injuries were reported, it is thought the altercation was racially motivated.

The incident prompted Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to visit the school the following Monday on a “fact-finding mission”.

On the day Lesufi first visited the school, the situation as reported as “volatile”, with pupils having to be dispersed with water cannons inside the school, while the school gate had to be locked to keep parents, political parties, private security and civil society organisations out.

After meeting with the school, Lesufi confirmed all evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages sent by pupils and parents had been handed over to police and the SAHRC.

When Lesufi addressed pupils of the school, disturbing stories of alleged racism emerged, with black learners saying they were being treated unfairly by white pupils and teachers alike.

In addition, it emerged young girls felt they were not safe at the school.

Updates on today’s meeting to follow as more information is made available.

Edited by Nica Richards. Original reporting by Caxton publication Randfontein Herald’s Tumi Riba and Michelle Roodt. Read the original articles here and here.