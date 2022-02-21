WATCH: Hoërskool Jan Viljoen ‘functional’ but not ‘diverse’

Citizen Reporter

During a recent sit-down with the management of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen and the Gauteng education department, it was conceded that leading the school through a transition was a difficult task.

Gauteng education department MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with the school’s parents to address their concerns, following an allegedly racially-motivated fight that broke out between two groups of pupils earlier this month.

Randfontein police spokesperson Sergeant Carmen Hendricks told Randfontein Herald at the time the altercation was prompted by one group playing music, when another told them they were making a noise. A fight then broke out.

Building a ‘non-racial’ SA

“To build a truly non-racial South Africa starts in the classroom. If it can’t start there, we will never get there,” Lesufi said during his address on Sunday.

Lesufi said the school had taken “a stand to reject any form of racism within the school premises” despite encountering “challenges of racism”.

A representative council of pupils camp, that involved the first ever “non-racial group” of matric pupils, was one way the school said it was making inroads towards diversity.

The school also said it was introducing other sports, such as soccer.

Lesufi committed to consolidating all the views of the parents into a document to be handed to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which has been tasked with investigating the racial allegations.

He said an independent body was also being tasked with “investigating everyone”.

“Don’t point fingers at each other but rather in a direction we want to go to build a truly non-racial South Africa. We will not allow anyone to sow division,” Lesufi said.

The attitude of school management was one where implementing an agenda of diversity required intense support, Lesufi said.

He said the school was functional, but struggling to navigate the transition process.

Parents fighting among themselves

Parents were warned their “beautiful school” risked being destroyed by issues such as the alleged racial altercation.

Lesufi’s address on Sunday was meant to have taken place on Thursday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

While waiting for the MEC on Thursday, however, parents reportedly clashed.

Lesufi briefly told parents a staff member of the school employed by the school governing body had been suspended following sexual harassment allegations.

He also confirmed the SAHRC had already begun investigating the numerous allegations of racism and sexual crimes committed at the school.

“I was hurt and deeply disappointed that during a meeting I convened here, parents did exactly what our children did two weeks ago; where parents were fighting among themselves in this school.

“We must condemn that thing. It means our children are learning from us.

“I’m urging you as parents to embrace a truly non-racial South Africa. You might have your feelings… what we have and are committing ourselves… we are determined to build a truly non-racial South Africa… it starts in the classroom.”

The teachers, Lesufi continued, also did not reflect South African society, another point he said the school was working to “rectify”.

Speaking out

Despite tensions rising among pupils and parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, people came together to share their frustrations at the apparent lack of intervention from the school to quell incidents of alleged racism and bullying.

One by one, willing parents came forward and relayed stories told to them by their children of their experiences at the school.

From being beaten up to having bottles of urine thrown at them, what emerged from the meeting was disturbing.

Parents asked for their children’s safety, and for them to be more involved in school operations.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article, and videos, first appeared on Caxton publication Randfontein Herald, by Michelle Roodt. Read the original article here.