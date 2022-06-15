SA tech entrepreneurs off to Ireland to hone skills

Citizen Reporter

Amid the increasing unemployment rate, the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa fund is hoping to drive innovation, job creation and inclusive economic growth in the country.

The initiative was launched in February with over 21 applicants who entered the first Irish Tech Challenge SA, but this time only five companies were given the opportunity to take their businesses global.

The companies include ShazaCin Accessible Media, Iraka Biotech, Memeza Shout, CreditAIs, and Ambani Africa.

The five impact-driven technology companies will embark on a fully-funded eight-day curated business networking programme in Ireland, which is currently one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs.

During their time in Ireland, the SA tech entrepreneurs will gain first-hand skills transfer from Irish tech industry leaders and build networks while receiving funding support of up to R129 200 each.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, said he hoped the research and innovation partnerships between the Irish and South African tech entrepreneurs would be strengthened to benefit more start-ups in the country.

The government reported making ‘significant strides’ through the Technology Acquisition and Deployment Fund in facilitating market entry for local innovations that can improve the delivery of basic services.

“All these initiatives are aimed at creating a strong technology and innovation ecosystem in South Africa, and ultimately at contributing to socio-economic growth in the country,” Nzimande said.

ALSO READ: Higher education dept cannot clear student debt – Blade Nzimande