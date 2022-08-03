Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
3 Aug 2022
6:00 am
Education

Introducing entrepreneurial subjects ‘not enough’ to deal with unemployment

Reitumetse Makwea

Hugo said while entrepreneurial subjects were a good proposal to improve SA’s education system, it should also be coupled with basic life skills.

Picture: iStock
While SA has continued to be battered by unemployment among the youth, ANC health and education committee chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ruling party wanted to introduce a curriculum in schools to encourage young people to create jobs. Dlamini-Zuma said while SA was a country which vastly lacked skills, the education system needed a curriculum which could allow pupils to “get into entrepreneurship, instead of being job seekers” – as their discussions also centred around whether the education children were getting was preparing them for the type of economy in which the country found itself. However, education expert Wayne Hugo...

Read more on these topics