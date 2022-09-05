Pupils torch Durban school after teachers confiscate phones

Citizen Reporter

A Durban high school has been closed indefinitely after pupils torched several classrooms in retaliation for their cell phones being confiscated.

Menzi Busani, principal of Ndengetho High School which is situated in Kwandengezi township in Outer West of Durban, held a public community meeting on Sunday at the school.

The meeting was attended by parents, local councillors, the school governing body and other concerned community members.

Busani explained that teachers at the school have been complaining about alleged drug use, the presence of weapons and other illegal contraband being carried by pupils.

Busani said he asked the local police station to come to the school to do a search.

On Thursday last week, Busani said he was informed a few minutes prior to the police arriving at the school that a surprise inspection would be happening.

Around 400 cellphones confiscated

Among other contraband found, Busani said police also confiscated around 400 cellphones from the pupils.

There was no way so many phones would fit into the school’s safe and it would be unsafe to keep that many phones in the school premises, so I informed the children that the police would be taking the phones and keeping them at the police station.

Busani said the school’s code of conduct prohibited carrying of cell phones in school premises. However, due to the prevalence of cell phones the school has become lenient.

Busani said teachers only confiscated phones from pupils if they interfered with learning.

Pupils torch school

Following the confiscation of the cell phones, Busani said many pupils started forming large groups across the school and started torching classes during break time.

Busani said some of the pupils used paper to torch the classes, while others broke windows and doors.

Police had to be called into the school to contain the fire and the pupils. The school has been closed since the incident to protect the safety of teachers, staff, pupils and the school’s infrastructure.

Busani said matric pupils who would be starting their trial examinations today would be allowed into the school but the jury is out on whether it is safe for the rest of the school to be allowed back.

Since the fire we have been doing our best to prepare the school for reopening tomorrow (Monday) but it has not been enough.

Parents who participated in the meeting condemned the torching of the school but felt the school should not have allowed the police to confiscate the phones.

The parents argued that since the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns they were of the mind that pupils are allowed to carry phones to school to be able to receive homework online.

Simphiwe Jali, a parent, said the school should be consistent in enforcing its code of conduct.

If the school says phones are not allowed on its premises then it should confiscate them.

We cannot have a situation where they are lenient in one case and enforce in another because that creates confusion.

Vusi Mthethwa, chairperson of the school’s governing body, said violence, smoking, cellphones and indiscipline in the school has been a long-standing issue at the school.

We have been sweeping these matters under the rug for the sake of continuing the learning process but it is clear that we now need to deal with it.

Muzi Mahlambi, Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson, said they were aware of the matter and had sent officials to compile a report on the incident.