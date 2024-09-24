410 000 ICT devices given to SA pupils over last two school years

Supplying pupils with laptop and tablet devices was touted as a way of bridging the digital educational divide.

The Ministry of Basic Education has elaborated on the access the nation’s school pupils have to information and communications technology (ICT) resources.

In a parliamentary question from earlier this month, the Democratic Alliance’s Sibongiseni Ngcobo asked how many rural schools were equipped with computer laboratories.

In response, the ministry provided a detailed breakdown of how many pupils, teachers and schools received devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones and computers.

Digital literacy for the future

The Department of Basic Education is currently evaluating the capacity of schools across the country and whether they are equipped to create a digitally literate workforce.

The ministry said Gauteng and the Western Cape were leading the pack in equipping schools with computer labs, but that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern and Eastern Cape were a concern.

“This is caused by the limited availability of ICT budgets and other competing priorities in these provinces,” stated the ministry’s written reply.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga Education Dept criticised for returning R623m amid infrastructure backlog

Despite these challenges, the ministry revealed that a total of 413 627 devices were given to pupils in the 2022 and 2023 school years.

Additionally, 26 030 devices were given to teachers across the country in those same two school years.

Mpumalanga topped the teacher’s compliment, with 14 204 devices, a touch over 7 000 per year, or over half the overall allotment nationwide.

As for devices given to schools for general use, 3 384 devices were provided in 2022, with that number climbing to 3 490 the following year.

A provincial breakdown of the number devices supplied in 2022 and 2023. Picture: Parliamentary Monitoring Group

Theft of devices prevalent

Each province is operating according to its own limitations, but one issue remains constant throughout.

“The theft of the ICT devices remains a significant issue, disrupting the educational progress and posing a challenge to the sustainability of these digital initiatives,” the ministry stated.

They explained that the provision of laptops and tablets, coupled with data bundles, was a way to ensure pupils had access to educational tools in an out of school.

“This approach aims to bridge the digital divide more effectively, allowing rural learners to be at the same level with their urban peers,” the ministry concluded.

Food and transport budget cuts

The budgetary limitations of the Gauteng education department, whose pupils received the highest allocation of ICT devices in 2022 and 2023, is under scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Gwarube defends decision to halt R9.8bn National School Nutrition Programme tender

The provincial department has contemplated cutting the budget for transport and feeding schemes to save teachers’ jobs after a R4.5 billion budget reduction.

“The DA urges the treasury to intervene and stop these fatal budget cuts.

“Furthermore, we recommend that the state freeze the pay of public employees, notably managers and administrators,” suggested Shadow MEC for Education Sergio Dos Dantos.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube will address the budget cuts in a briefing in Hatfield on Wednesday morning.