Budget 2025: Salary-heavy education allocation and its impact on learners — experts react

Educational experts acknowledged the positive impact of the budget increase but warned that more profound economic challenges remain.

Education experts have welcomed the additional R19.1 billion allocated to retain teachers in classrooms.

During his budget speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that more teachers are needed due to high pupil-teacher ratios in South African public schools.

Speaking to The Citizen, Zero Dropout Campaign communication lead Colin Wardle expressed hopes that the increased funding will improve the education sector.

Government’s allocation for education

Godongwana outlined a plan to retain teachers amid concerns about staff shortages.

He announced that R19.1 billion would be allocated over the medium term to sustain approximately 11 000 teaching positions.

“To prevent compensation of employees from crowding out other equally important areas of spending, R19.1 billion is added over the medium term,” he stated.

According to Godongwana, 76% of provincial education budgets are spent on salaries. This leaves limited resources for infrastructure, student meals, and learning materials.

“Only R24 out of every R100 is left for funding school infrastructure, meals for students from poor backgrounds. Additionally, it covers stationery and textbooks, amongst others,” he said.

Early childhood development funding increase

The budget speech also allocated R10 billion over the medium term to increase subsidies for early childhood development (ECD).

“An additional R10 billion over the medium term is allocated to increase the subsidy to R24 per day per child,” Godongwana said.

The sector has not seen a significant funding boost since 2019.

The funding is also expected to expand access to ECD programmes. This will benefit approximately 700 000 more children up to the age of four.

Experts respond to education budget increase

Wardle explained that the funds will bring “much-needed relief” and certainty to schools. These schools are struggling with the high ratios across the country.

“It is also our hope that this allocation will ensure capacity in our classrooms. This will better monitor and support pupils, and ultimately lessen the likelihood of pupils disengagement and dropout,” he said.

Educational expert Hendrick Makaneta acknowledged the positive impact of the budget increase but warned that deeper economic challenges remain.

“The VAT increment will undoubtedly relieve the state coffers of the burden imposed by austerity measures. But of course, it will not lead to a lasting solution to our challenges. This is given the increasing levels of inflation and the rising cost of living,” he said.

Makaneta further noted the broader economic constraints affecting education.

“South Africa has entered a difficult phase. The economy is not growing at the required percentage. Also, the rate of unemployment remains high, especially among the youth. We still have a long way to go in addressing inequality in the country.”

