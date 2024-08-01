Dept of justice blasts recent alleged racism cases in SA schools

The department of justice and constitutional development has condemned the recent incidents of alleged racism at Pretoria High School for Girls in Gauteng, Table View High School, and Pinelands High School in the Western Cape.

The department “unequivocally condemns any acts of racism and racial discrimination and will intensify its efforts… to promote awareness of constitutional rights, including the prohibition against hate crimes and hate speech, aimed at the prevention and combating of these offences,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Schools embroiled in racism allegations

In the last two weeks, Pretoria High School for Girls, Table View High School, and Pinelands High School have been embroiled in news of alleged incidents of racism.

The department said it was greatly concerned that pupils, almost all of whom were born in democratic and inclusive South Africa, have experienced racism and some still hold on to beliefs of racism, intolerance, and hurtful and demeaning behaviour.

Twelve white Pretoria High School for Girls pupils were suspended last week for allegedly sharing offensive messages about black classmates in a WhatsApp group. The suspended pupils will be subjected to disciplinary action by the school governing body.

The principal was suspended on Tuesday, while another pupil was suspended on Wednesday after a video with ‘racial undertones’ from February went viral.

“It is concerning that this is not the first time that this school is embroiled in acts of racism. The school management must take all reasonable steps to combat racism between and among teachers and learners,” the department said.

It also denounced an incident at Table View High School where a teacher allegedly used the K-word in reference to a matric pupil, and the Pinelands High School “slave auction” of black pupils by coloured pupils.

K-word has no place in a democracy

“Our courts, especially our designated Equality Courts, have pronounced on the use of the derogatory K-word that there is no place for such in a constitutional democracy that seeks to foster unity in diversity,” the department said.

“Indeed, there is no place for racism or any other form of related intolerance in our constitutional democracy, which is anchored on the supremacy of the Constitution. Such incidents perpetuate harmful racial discrimination and are stark and painful reminders of our Apartheid past.”

The department said it will engage with the department of basic education on the incidents, monitor how they will be handled, and await the outcome from the schools and department.