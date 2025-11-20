Four questions you need to ask before choosing a tertiary institution

Institutions should provide work-integrated learning, industry exposure, technology-driven skills and opportunities.

As matric pupils wrap up their final exams next week, some will soon find themselves weighing offers from multiple tertiary institutions.

Education experts say now is the time to start asking the tough questions that will determine whether an institution is genuinely the right fit — academically, personally and professionally.

Four questions you need to ask

1. Does the institution align with who you are — and who you want to become?

Lionel Botha, Inspired Education South Africa’s education and ethos liaison, said pupils often rush to secure placement without reflecting on their personal identity.

“Students should reflect on their interests, working style, values, and long-term aspirations,” he told The Citizen.

“The right tertiary environment should support both their academic goals and the kind of person they hope to grow into.”

Botha said self-awareness is foundational when making such a life-shaping decision.

An institution’s culture, teaching approach and community influence far more than marks; they shape a young adult’s confidence, resilience and long-term direction.

2. Will the programme truly excite you and support your future career?

Botha warned that students too often choose courses for the wrong reasons, including external pressure.

“It’s essential to check whether the institution offers the course or specialisation that sparks curiosity, challenge, and joy,” he said.

Students should examine curriculum content, lecturers’ expertise, graduate outcomes and opportunities for practical learning.

Speaking to The Citizen, Shireen Chengadu, chief academic officer at Richfield, shared similar advice. “Start by identifying what genuinely interests you,” she said.

“Research shows a strong correlation between personal interest and academic performance.”

She urged pupils to review job advertisements from leading employers to understand whether a degree, diploma or higher certificate is required in their desired field, and to check their admission score points to determine which qualifications they are eligible for.

Choosing between studying close to home and moving away affects both academic and personal development.

“Distance from home, the choice between boarding and commuting, campus culture, and the surrounding city or town all shape the student experience,” Botha said.

Students should ask themselves whether they’re ready for full independence or if they prefer the support that comes with staying nearby.

Chengadu said these lifestyle considerations also tie into the choice between distance and contact learning.

“If you’re a Gen Z matriculant who can study on campus, contact learning offers a rich experience with structured academic and peer engagement,” she said.

Distance learning, she added, is ideal for students who plan to start working after matric or professionals looking to upskill.

But whichever model they choose, pupils must ensure the institution has “a proven track record of delivery” and offers the same academic rigour and holistic support in both formats.

4. Does the institution offer strong support systems — and prepare you for the world of work?

Botha encouraged pupils to look beyond academics.

“Wellbeing services, mentorship, academic support, financial assistance, residence life, and career guidance” all contribute to student success and should form part of a supportive, holistic network.

Chengadu also stressed the importance of accreditation. “All tertiary qualifications, whether public or private, must be accredited by the Council on Higher Education and recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority and the DHET,” she said.

She noted that the DHET’s newly promulgated policy framework will soon allow private institutions to be reclassified as universities, acknowledging their growing role in South Africa’s higher education space.

Chengadu reminded pupils that a qualification on its own is not enough.

Institutions should provide work-integrated learning, industry exposure, technology-driven skills and opportunities that build “intentional, lifelong learning habits”.

