How to prepare for university

From academic readiness to mental health awareness, experts say today's students need a holistic approach to university preparation.

Going to university is more than just getting accepted into a school. It’s a major step towards independence and figuring out who you want to be.

For many students, choosing where to study and how to manage this new chapter can feel overwhelming.

Education activist Hendrick Makatena says preparation goes far beyond studying for exams.

“Many students focus on academic readiness, but they often underestimate the importance of time management and self-discipline,” he says.

He added that building resilience is increasingly important for student success.

Building your support network

Makatena strongly recommends finding mentors during this transition.

“They [students] need to get into mentorship programmes, and that can certainly go a long way to get them to transition,” he explains.

Beyond mentors, students need to develop key skills for university life.

According to Makatena, “Time management, networking and stress management are some of the factors that they need to manage as they are critical for success.”

Figuring out your path

Before choosing a course or university, Makatena suggests taking time to think about what you really want.

“Students should reflect on their career goals. They must weigh academic interests against readiness,” he advises.

That said, it’s perfectly fine if you haven’t figured everything out yet. University is a place to explore and discover yourself.

While knowing what you want can help, arriving on campus with questions is completely normal. You’ll likely discover new interests along the way.

Handling money matters

Money concerns are real, especially for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Makatena sees this as a major issue.

“Financial constraints coupled with insufficient career guidance are a cause for great concern, particularly for students from disadvantaged communities.”

To ease these worries, he suggests that “Prospective students should understand budgeting and scholarships along with basic financial planning to avoid future debt stress.”

Opening a student bank account early is a good first step. Many banks will have this option, and it’s usually cheaper.

As a student, every rand counts. It will work in your favour to keep an eye out for discounts on clothes, concert tickets, and food. Varsity Vibe comes in handy for such discounts.

Most businesses will have student discounts; it’s not embarrassing to ask. But beware: don’t fall for the gym or clothing account scams you can’t afford or that you’re not particularly interested in.

What university preparation looks like now

The pandemic changed what it means to be ready for university.

“University preparation now includes digital literacy. Covid-19 has taught us that we cannot rule out online learning and awareness of mental health resources. The focus has really shifted from academic readiness to holistic preparation,” Makatena explained.

This broader approach includes taking care of yourself.

“Develop coping strategies so that they can balance work and rest.”

Makatena says recognising that success means looking after both your studies and your wellbeing.

Using what’s available to you

Universities offer loads of free support services that you should actually use.

Mental health counselling, career advice centres, and other resources are there for you at no extra cost.

These services aren’t as easy to access once you graduate, so make the most of them while you can.

Getting ready practically

There are simple things you can do to make the transition smoother. Join student social media groups before you arrive to start meeting people and learning about campus life.

Learning to cook some basic meals will help both your health and your wallet.

If your university offers an orientation week, make sure you attend. Orientation week, sometimes called O-week or freshers’ week, is usually held before classes start.

It’s designed to help new students find their way around campus, learn about available services and clubs, and meet other first-years.

While it might feel awkward at first, everyone there is in the same position, trying to figure things out and make connections.

Stay curious about everything. University brings together all kinds of people with different backgrounds and ideas.

This is your chance to try new things, join clubs, and find out what you’re passionate about. That’s what university is really about.

Dealing with nerves

It’s normal to feel stressed about starting university. You might worry about making friends, missing home, running out of money, or a dozen other things. But here’s the truth: almost every other student feels the same way.

Talking through your worries with friends, family, and using the university resources mentioned above can really help.

A simple compliment, question or hello can make a huge difference when you’re trying to make friends. Remember that most new students are probably just as nervous as you are.

If anxiety sticks around despite your best efforts, don’t try to push through it alone. Reach out for help, make time to look after yourself, and be patient with the process.

Understanding social life

University brings you into contact with all sorts of people, and it’s important to stick to your own boundaries no matter what anyone else is doing.

The idea that everyone parties all the time is just one of many myths about student life. Some students will drink and go out; if you choose to do so, do it responsibly.

But there are plenty of other ways to have fun and meet people. You can play board games, visit galleries, check out art fairs, go to the theatre, or just watch movies at home.

All of these are great ways to enjoy yourself and connect with others.

When it comes to sexual health, being practical matters more than being cool. Not everyone is sexually active at university, but if you are, take care of yourself.

Getting tested for sexually transmitted infections and sorting out contraception might not be exciting, but it shows you care about your own health and other people’s, too.

Starting university is a chance to grow, learn, and figure out who you want to be.

By preparing in all these different ways and staying open to new experiences, you can handle this big change with more confidence.

